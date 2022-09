Utvecklingen av den digitala identitetshandlingen har redan kommit långt – testanvändarnas återkoppling styr när mobilappen färdigställs

Are you about to start working or doing business in Finland? Suomi.fi helps you find the right service at the right time 6.9.2022 09:59:24 EEST | Press release

When you start working or doing business in a foreign country, you run into many stumbling blocks. One is not having a comprehensive information package on your responsibilities and obligations and the services available. Information is fragmented, and service paths between different authorities and actors don’t connect.