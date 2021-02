Uusi neuvottelukunta tuo Digi- ja väestötietoviraston käyttöön ulkopuolista näkemystä yhteiskunnan kehityskuluista

Are you turning 18 this year? Keep an eye on your mail in January! 21.1.2021 07:30:00 EET | Press release

This year the Digital and Population Data Services Agency, the Social Insurance Institution Kela, Ohjaamo One-Stop Guidance Centers and the police are congratulating all young people turning 18 with a birthday card. With the help of the birthday cards, they remind young people that by coming of age, dealing with many official matters becomes their own responsibility.