Uusia teräväpiirtokanavia DNA:n asiakkaille: TV5 HD, Frii HD ja Kutonen HD vapaasti seurattavissa 11. tammikuuta alkaen

New high-definition channels for DNA customers: TV5 HD, Frii HD and Kutonen HD freely available from 11 January onward 8.1.2018 13:02 | Tiedote

DNA and Discovery have agreed on the introduction of new high-definition channels to the DNA cable and terrestrial networks. TV5 HD, Frii HD and Kutonen HD will launch on the DNA cable network. Furthermore, TV5 HD will be available on the DNA VHF terrestrial network for a duration of three months. The new HD channels are available from 11 January onward.