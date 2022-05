Uusien asuntolainojen korot nousivat maaliskuussa 2022

Interest rates on new housing loans rose in March 2022 3.5.2022 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

The average interest rate on new housing loans stood at 0.87% in March 2022. The average interest rate has risen clearly (0.15 percentage points) during the last two months. The average interest has not been this high since November 2018. Interest rates on both owner-occupied housing loans and investment property loans have risen. The average interest rate on new owner-occupied housing loans stood at 0.85% in March 2022. At the same time, the interest rate on investment property loans was higher, at 1.05%. The most common reference rate for housing loans, the 12-month Euribor, was still negative in March 2022, but it rose to positive levels in April 2021, for the first time in a long while. Recently, the average interest rate on new housing loans[1] is estimated to have been raised by the increasing popularity of interest rate hedges. Households can prepare for future changes in interest rates by interest rate hedging. Over the past year-half, interest rates on new housing loans have r