Väestötietojärjestelmän päivitys näkyy tänään väkiluvussa

Everyone should have these digital skills 8.5.2023 07:30:00 EEST | Press release

Each and every Finn should know at least how to use e-mail, manage their own affairs in digital services, use passwords and identify themselves in services. This is reflected in the digital skills recommendations published by the Digital and Population Data Services Agency. The recommendations have been published as part of the programme of the Digital Skills Week that begins today. The topic of the week is Digital Courage. Digital courage is needed in order to transition to primarily providing digital services.