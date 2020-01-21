Vainu’s real-time sales offering now available directly in the CRM
Vainu, a technology company focused on sales intelligence, revealed Vainu for CRM today: a new end-to-end solution that instantly fixes and improves the data stored in salespeople’s customer relationship management software platforms (CRMs). Built around a state-of-the-art company data platform, Vainu for CRM brings real-time company information natively into the CRM and automates workflows based on relevant trigger events uncovered from the information. The new offering is now available for four major CRM platforms: Salesforce, HubSpot, Microsoft Dynamics 365, and Pipedrive.
Of the product release, Vainu CEO and Co-founder Mikko Honkanen says: “Since we founded Vainu, we’ve known that in addition to the who, when, what, and why of sales, the other challenge is to get people to actually use that information. We realized that the key to success there is removing friction; making data as easy as possible to consume. With Vainu for CRM, we’ve done exactly that—embedded into everything you do in the CRM, real-time company data will be hard to avoid.”
Vainu CTO and Co-founder Tuomas Rasila celebrates the technological advancements made under the hood to create the frictionless user experience. “Syncing up with a CRM requires an excellent matching tool, and ours is world-class. Instead of merely matching based on global unique identifiers, it compares the full extent of a company record to our database to increase our confidence rating in the match. Once connected, our platform learns from everything salespeople are doing in the CRM to deliver information that’s as relevant as possible. And since everything is automated, the data-driven experience won’t require endless effort on our customers’ end.
With the improvements to the platform Vainu announced today, the company further strengthens its commitment to help salespeople be relevant in every customer interaction.
Pricing and availability
Vainu for CRM is available now for four major CRMs: HubSpot, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Pipedrive, and Salesforce. Additional CRM integrations will be released throughout the year.
The new features are available free of charge as a part of existing Vainu subscriptions. Rollout will start immediately.
Vainu is building a Sales Intelligence platform that helps salespeople use real-time, high-quality company data in every customer interaction. The platform is aimed at European B2B sales organizations with a CRM, improving their customer experience and increasing sales close rates.
Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, the company launched in 2014 and is now at €15 million in annual revenue with a team of 180, spread across Europe. Vainu is used by over 2,000 sales organizations globally, including customers like EY, Santander, Bridgestone, SAP, and Telia.
