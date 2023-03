Valtaa Kaapelitehdas! 28.3.2023

Let's take over the Cable Factory! 28.3.3023 23.3.2023 15:16:25 EET | Press release

The gigantic Merikaapelihalli at the Cable Factory cultural center will open its doors for the public on Tuesday, 28 March 2023, in Ruoholahti, Helsinki! The doors will be open from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. During that time, anyone can come by and use the space of some 3,000 square meters for whatever they want.