VAMK sai Kauppalehden Menestyjät-sertifikaatin

VAMK achieved a new record in the number of primary applicants 18.1.2023 16:33:47 EET | Press release

Once again, the results of the first national joint application for the degree programmes taught in English foresee a tremendous growth in the number of applicants. VAMK increased the number of primary applicants by 250 %, compared to 2022 results. The total number of applicants for VAMK was over 8500.