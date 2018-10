Varman sijoitukset tuottivat 3,5 % – vakavaraisuus vahvistui

Varma’s return on investments stood at 3.5% – solvency strengthened 19.10.2018 09:05 | Tiedote

The return on Varma’s investments remained on a steady growth track in the third quarter of the year, after market turbulence in the beginning of 2018. The nine-month return on Varma’s investments was 3.5% (6.2%) or EUR 1.6 billion.