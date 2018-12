Veneala vaatii koulujen kesälomien siirtoa

Finnish Marine Industries Federation Finnboat elects Anders Kurtén as Chairman, invites Jouko Huju as Honorary Member 18.12.2018 09:53 | Tiedote

Anders Kurtén, Product Development Director of Inha Works, the manufacturer of Buster, Yamarin and Yamarin Cross boats, has been elected the new Chairman of the Board of the Finnish Marine Industries Federation Finnboat. Kurtén will succeed the outgoing Chairman Jouko Huju at the turn of the year. Finnboat invited Huju as its Honorary Member in recognition of his exemplary work as the Federation’s Managing Director over a span of 21 years and his 14 meritorious years at the Executive Committee of ICOMIA, the international trade association for the global marine industry.