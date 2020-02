Venetsian biennaalissa 2019 Brasiliaa edustaneen kaksikon mediateos on esillä EMMAssa

Michael Jackson: On the Wall becomes one of EMMA’s all-time visitor successes 28.1.2020 10:20:42 EET | Press release

The Michael Jackson: On the Wall exhibition, which closed on Sunday, reached its goal of 80,000 visitors, becoming one of EMMA’s most popular exhibitions of all time. The exhibition saw a total of 88,748 visitors and was on display from 21st Aug 2019 to 26th Jan 2020.