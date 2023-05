Viikkokatsaus 8.–12.5.2023

Syke Policy Brief: Preventing biodiversity loss with ecological restoration 26.4.2023 09:01:21 EEST | Press release

A restoration regulation is under preparation in the EU, and Finland is getting ready to implement it. Restoration of watersheds, wetlands, and forests is a way to compensate for the human-caused damage on biodiversity. Halting biodiversity loss is essential for safeguarding ecosystems and human well-being. In a fresh Syke Policy Brief the Finnish Environment Institute envisions what kinds of needs Finland has for restoration and the benefits that can be achieved through restoration measures.