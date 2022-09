Viisi parasta kuntien kiertotaloustekoa palkittiin – voittajat tuottavat kestävää hyvinvointia asukkaille ja ympäristölle

Regions play an important role in steering climate work – the most effective measures have been compiled into model road maps 31.8.2022 11:07:04 EEST | Press release

Regional climate work supports and brings together local actors in the implementation of practical climate action. The Finnish Environment Institute together with the Natural Resources Institute Finland, the University of Tampere and the Finnish Meteorological Institute, examined the most effective climate emission reduction measures in the newly published climate road maps of seven regions in Finland. The aspects related to adaptation were also considered. The most effective measures were grouped together into regional model roads maps.