Visio: Suomalaisten talousosaaminen maailman parasta vuonna 2030

Vision: Finns will have the world’s best financial literacy by 2030 28.1.2021 10:30:00 EET | Press release

The goal of the financial literacy strategy proposal issued by the Bank of Finland is that Finns will have the world’s best financial literacy by 2030. The aim is that as many people as possible would understand the importance of financial literacy in their lives and are capable of making good financial decisions. Olli Rehn, Governor of the Bank of Finland, today issued a national strategy proposal for promoting Finland’s financial literacy to Anna-Maja Henriksson, Minister of Justice. According to the strategy proposal, reaching the target state calls for a change in operating methods. From the point of view of individuals, their ability to understand and anticipate their financial situation better is of key importance. Easily accessible low-threshold guidance and information services must be available which everybody can use. The proposal emphasises that citizens’ better financial literacy produces well-being not only for themselves but also for the entire national economy. The strat