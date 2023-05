Vuoden Digitukiteko-tunnustus 2023 Suomen kuurosokeiden etätukipalvelulle

Digitukiteko recognition award of 2023 to the Remote support service for the deaf-blind people 12.5.2023 11:00:00 EEST | Press release

Together with an expert panel, the Digital and Population Data Services Agency has awarded the Remote support service for the deaf-blind people, The Finnish Deafblind Association, in 2023 with the Digitukiteko recognition award. Of the 31 proposals, also an honourable mention was awarded to the Ikääntyvien laitelainaamo (aids to borrow for the elderly) of the Vanhusten Turva foundation and the Verkko haltuun project (about digital skills and inclusion) of Oulun Kehitysvammaisten Tuki ry.