Vuonna 2021 EMMAssa nautittiin taiteen voimasta ja syvennettiin digitaalista museokokemusta

Chiharu Shiota's labyrinth of yarn invites visitors on a journey into personal memories and hidden depths. The world-famous artist created her installation site-specifically for EMMA

Tracing Boundaries by Chiharu Shiota (b. 1972) transforms EMMA’s open concrete gallery space into an immersive labyrinth of red yarn. Commissioned by the Saastamoinen Foundation, the piece is being featured in a special series of exhibitions hosted in collaboration with EMMA. After the exhibition, the installation will become a permanent addition to the foundation’s art collection. The tangled red yarn generates “spaces within space”, a signature hallmark of Shiota’s art, inviting visitors on a journey into inner worlds and personal memories. ‘Tracing Boundaries’ will be on display at EMMA from October 27, 2021 to November 27, 2022.