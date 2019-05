Wirkkalan laaja näyttely Venetsiassa Muranon lasimuseossa avautuu 7.5.

Rut Bryk: Touch of a Butterfly exhibition opens tomorrow in Tokyo and starts the exhibition tour 26.4.2019 16:32:12 EEST | Tiedote

Rut Bryk: Touch of a Butterfly touring exhibition will be seen in four museums in Japan during 2019–2020. The exhibition gives and in-depth look into the extensive career of Rut Bryk (1916–1999). With her works that convey incredible powerful emotion and intense sensitivity, she was a reformer of modern ceramic art. Her early colourful narrative works were followed by a period monumental works with a strong sense of spatiality and close kinship with architecture.