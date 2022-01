Yli 50 000 suomalaista saa tänäkin vuonna onnittelukortin

Financing provided to make digital support a permanent service for citizens and businesses 3.12.2021 09:10:00 EET | Press release

The Ministry of Finance has granted the Digital and Population Data Services Agency EUR 1.8 million for building an operating model for digital support. A pilot project is to be completed in 2022, and the model is to be later adopted nationwide as a permanent service. The financing was granted from the Programme for the Promotion of Digitalisation. One of the programme objectives is to expand the national operating model to cover digital support to business operators.