Yrityslainoja nostettiin poikkeuksellisen paljon joulukuussa 2021

A total of 523 counterfeit euro banknotes found in Finland in 2021 28.1.2022

In 2021, a total of 523 counterfeit euro banknotes were detected among banknotes in circulation in Finland. This was the lowest figure since 2014, when the number of counterfeit euro banknotes was 502. In 2020, the corresponding figure was 1,496. 'Last year the number of counterfeits was modest in Finland. Usually around 500–2,000 counterfeit euro banknotes are found in Finland each year, so last year there were few counterfeit notes compared with many other years,' says Olli Vehmas, Banknote Specialist at the Bank of Finland. Of the different banknotes in circulation in 2021, the EUR 20 was the most frequently discovered counterfeit note (188 counterfeits) in Finland, followed by the EUR 10 (156 counterfeits) and the EUR 50 (148 counterfeits). 'Although it is very rare that one would receive a counterfeit note, it is always advisable to check the security features when handling banknotes,' Vehmas emphasises. Year 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Number of counterfeits 766 833 979 1,496 523