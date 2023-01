5G-tukiasemien määrä kasvoi vuoden 2022 aikana liki 70 % – Pukkila ja Vimpeli uusimpina DNA:n 5G-verkon piiriin

The number of 5G base stations increased nearly 70% in 2022 – Pukkila and Vimpeli are the latest additions to DNA’s 5G network 17.1.2023 09:00:00 EET | Press release

DNA’s 5G network now covers 80% of Finland’s population, based on the places of residence of the population. This translates to approximately 4.4 million people in 203 towns. The latest 5G towns are Pukkila and Vimpeli. During 2022, the total number of base stations in DNA’s and the Finnish Shared Network’s area has grown by almost 70% since the beginning of the year.