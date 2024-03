Finanssivalvonnan arvio: osa kuluttajaluotonmyöntäjistä ei hallitse maksukyvyttömyysriskejä riittävällä tavalla, myös sopimusehdoissa puutteita

Payment-related frauds and scams are a growing phenomenon – Financial Supervisory Authority investigation reveals scope for improving security of banking transactions 19.3.2024 09:55:00 EET | Press release

Various payment-related frauds and scams have been sharply increasing in recent years. The means used by criminals are also constantly evolving. According to an investigation by the Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA), there is scope for improving the security of banking transactions, for example by developing security restrictions on online banking and mobile payments and by more effectively monitoring and blocking fraudulent transactions. Users of services themselves also bear responsibility.