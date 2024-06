Lintuinfluenssarokotukset alkavat – rokotetta tarjotaan niille, joilla on suurentunut riski saada tartunta

People in the most disadvantaged residential areas lose the greatest amount of money to slot machines in their area 14.6.2024 02:00:00 EEST | Press release

People lose the greatest amount of money to slot machines in areas where disadvantage is prevalent, the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare’s (THL) study shows. The availability of slot machines or, the number of slot machines in relation to the number of residents, is also the highest in the most disadvantaged postal code areas, even though the number of slot machines has decreased significantly overall.