Enemmistö työterveyshuollon palveluista kohdistuu matalasti koulutetuille

Study: Healthcare and social welfare must also lead recovery from work 15.8.2024 08:30:00 EEST | Press release

Only 35 per cent of healthcare and social welfare employees recover well from their work. This poses a risk to their work ability and to the healthcare and social welfare sector, which is already suffering from labour shortages. In addition to individual means of recovery, recovery methods at the work community level are also needed, such as the organisation of work, the functionality of the work community and sufficient breaks.