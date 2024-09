Digi- ja väestötietovirasto sopeuttaa toimintaansa – henkilöstömäärä vähenee 100–140 hengellä

Application of the agreement between Finland and Estonia progressing – Finns living in Estonia encouraged to check their address details 26.8.2024 16:07:39 EEST | Press release

Finland and Estonia a signed an agreement under which the address data of Finnish citizens living in and moving to Estonia will be obtained in the Finnish Population Information System directly from the Estonian authorities. The aim is to start transnational address reporting by the end of 2025, once the necessary technical solutions are in place in both countries.