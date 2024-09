Tampere University to carry out pioneering battery research with EU funding

The advancement of traditional battery technologies utilising liquid electrolytes is expected to slow down soon, as they are approaching their theoretical energy density limits.

According to Dr. Amandeep Singh, Principal Investigator for both projects and Postdoctoral Research Fellow at Tampere University, the Gen4b LiM-SSBs will become indispensable due to their superior intrinsic safety, durability, and rapid charging capabilities. He says the projects are expected to deliver concrete solutions to enhance the viability of SSBs for large-scale use, thereby strengthening Europe’s battery technology and production capabilities.

“Our research is crucial as it addresses the urgent demand for more efficient and sustainable battery technologies. This aligns with global initiatives aimed at reducing environmental impact and improving energy storage solutions, ultimately contributing to the achievement of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals,” says Singh.

The SOLVE project (Advancing SOLid-state battery development and production to driVE the future of electromobility) and the HyList project (Hybrid Lithium Metal-based Scalable Solid State Battery Manufacturing) aim to produce safer and more stable high energy density batteries that can withstand almost 3,000 charge-discharge cycles, a significant improvement over the current 1,000 cycles. In addition, these batteries will utilise fewer environmentally sensitive materials, such as cobalt, promoting more ethical and sustainable mining practices.

Singh believes that this research will make significant strides in the electromobility sector.

“The successful development of these advanced batteries could lead to widespread applications in electric vehicles and other mobility solutions, driving the future of sustainable transportation,” he adds.

Applied research to develop next-generation batteries

The funding marks a significant milestone for Tampere University, reinforcing its position at the forefront of innovative and sustainable battery research.

The SOLVE project started in June 2024 and is scheduled to end in May 2028. The project involves a consortium of 16 partners from eight European countries.

The three-year HyList project is currently under negotiation with the EU Commission and is expected to start soon. Singh will carry out the applied research project together with the Ceramic Materials group led by Professor Erkki Levänen and the Renewable Energy Technologies group led by Associate Professor Imran Asghar within the Faculty of Engineering and Natural Sciences (ENS) at Tampere University.

Since 2021, Singh has also led the Business Finland project called NextGenBat, which aims to develop next-generation batteries and establish the Tampere University Battery Research Laboratory.