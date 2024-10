Kuntoutuspsykoterapian käytön nykytilanne selvitettiin − Suomen järjestelmä poikkeuksellinen

Study examined what types of employees are more likely to change jobs in the municipal and well-being services sectors 3.10.2024 08:00:00 EEST | Press release

A new study modelling the risk of turnover informs management and decision-makers in the municipal and well-being services sectors what types of employees are more likely to change jobs than others: young people, employees who have only been employed by the employer for a short time and those who intend to change jobs for a variety of reasons. Special attention should be paid to fostering commitment and promoting the job satisfaction of these employee groups, especially in sectors suffering from labour shortages.