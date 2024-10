Viihde, hurmos ja vallankäyttö kietoutuvat yhteen Pauline Curnier Jardinin teoksissa, joissa nainen on päähenkilö

Sarah Lucas’ first Nordic solo exhibition at Kiasma in 2025 1.10.2024 10:03:52 EEST | Press release

Kiasma is to stage an exhibition by one of Britain’s most important contemporary artists, Sarah Lucas. This is the first solo show in the Nordic countries by this member of the renowned Young British Artists movement. Also in 2025, Kiasma will host an exhibition by Monira al Qadiri, the main theme being oil and humanity’s complex relationship with this raw material that has become such a burning issue. There will be solo exhibitions by Finnish contemporary artists Dafna Maimon and Essi Kuokkanen. Kiasma’s new collection exhibition opens in February.