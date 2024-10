Tutkimus: Suomalaisyritysten tietoturvainvestoinnit kasvussa, mutta osaajapula jarruttaa tuloksia

DNA has the most satisfied and loyal broadband consumer customers in EPSI Rating industry survey 21.10.2024 08:00:00 EEST | Press release

The results of the EPSI Rating 2024* broadband customer survey confirm that DNA has the most satisfied and loyal consumer broadband customers in the industry. Overall, DNA got the highest scores in both business (B2B) and consumer broadband service (B2C) customer satisfaction, which is driven by perception of good service quality and that customers get value for money.