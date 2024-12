Uusi tutkimus osoittaa, että EU:n päästökauppaan liittyvää tukipolitiikkaa tulisi arvioida uudelleen

Focusing only on emissions makes sustainability a performance rather than the best solution 19.11.2024 10:39:11 EET | Press release

As urbanisation and e-commerce reshape our world, Last-Mile Delivery (LMD) has become a critical link in the supply chain and a pivotal sustainability challenge. New research suggests that managers, city leaders, and researchers who focus solely on emissions should rather develop strategies that balance environmental, social, and economic goals and promote collaboration across individual, organisational, and systemic levels.