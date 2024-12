Toimistoon tyytymätön hybridityöntekijä jää kotiin etätöihin

Almost two out of three people suffer from psychological symptoms in the film and TV industry 10.12.2024 17:00:00 EET | Press release

Psychological symptoms are common among people working in the film and TV industry. Almost two out of three employees in independent production companies suffer from psychological symptoms. The number is three times higher compared to the rest of the Finnish working-age population. The prevalence of symptoms was discovered in the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health’s survey, which attracted more than 600 responses from industry professionals.