Vuositili kannattaa tehdä uudessa Edunvalvonnan asiointipalvelussa

Many things happen automatically in the eyes of Finland’s citizens thanks to the population information system 8.1.2025 09:05:00 EET | Press release

Globally, Finland’s unique population information system has served our society’s information services for 50 years. The first version of the system was completed and activated in late 1974. Thanks to the population information system, residents of Finland do not have to submit their records to several different authorities separately. Instead, the data recorded in the system is automatically available to several different actors. One of the system's benefits is also that we do not need to organise a separate census in this country. Finland is one of the few countries, in addition to Denmark, that has been able to abandon carrying out censuses.