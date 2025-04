Pirkanmaan hyvinvointialue arkistoi poistuvien Lifecare- ja Mediatri-järjestelmien tiedot Kantaan automaatiota hyödyntäen

Robot Identifies Frequent Visitors in the Emergency Department of Pirkanmaa Wellbeing Services County and Directs Investigations Into Underlying Causes 20.3.2025 09:04:12 EET | Press release

Pirkanmaa Wellbeing Services County has introduced a robotic solution to automatically identify frequent visitors in its emergency department (ED). The solution, implemented in early February, enables the efficient referral of these patients to primary care to investigate underlying causes and assess care needs. The automation helps to enhance the quality of care while optimizing resource utilization in the ED. Effective workload management in the emergency department (ED) is essential for timely patient care. To support this, the Pirkanmaa Services County employs a model that identifies frequent visitors —patients with more than five ED visits in the past year. For these patients, a follow-up request is sent to primary care to investigate potential underlying causes and ensure appropriate care coordination. The manual identification process has been time-consuming, with checks conducted amidst other urgent tasks whenever nurses have the time. As a result, screenings have not been cons