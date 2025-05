Konkurssien määrän kasvu näkyy yrittäjien talousneuvonnassa

The number of long-term unemployed exceeded the peak of the COVID pandemic 24.4.2025 08:00:00 EEST | Press release

The number of unemployed jobseekers increased by 34,200 from March last year. There were 46,500 newly announced vacancies. In all, the number of unfilled vacancies in March was 105,300, which is 29,600 fewer than a year ago.