Kesäkaudella vammat ja kolhut näkyvät päivystyksissä

Obstetric complications unevenly distributed in Finland - Blood pressure-related problems more prevalent in Eastern and Northern Finland 8.7.2025 10:15:28 EEST | Press release

Complications during pregnancy related to elevated blood pressure, such as pre-eclampsia and gestational hypertension, are more common in Eastern and Northern Finland than elsewhere in Finland. An increase in gestational hypertension may be linked to a limited amount of fiber in food purchases.