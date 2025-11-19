Study Reveals Finland’s Emerging Hubs for the Hydrogen Economy

The research examined selected industrial regions, including Naantali, Rauma, Nokia, Oulu-Raahe, Kemi-Tornio, Joensuu and Lappeenranta, assessing their readiness to host hydrogen production, utilise by-products such as oxygen and waste heat, and integrate renewable energy at scale.

Building the foundation for industrial symbiosis

The study finds that many Finnish industrial parks already offer strong conditions for hydrogen investments thanks to existing ports, energy infrastructure, and industrial clusters. Coastal regions such as Rauma, Naantali, and Kemi-Tornio have clear advantages in logistics and access to export markets, while cities like Lappeenranta stand out for their research expertise and access to biogenic CO₂.

The results also underline Finland’s opportunity to strengthen industrial symbiosis, linking hydrogen production with other processes that can utilise its by-products. This includes using waste heat for district heating networks and oxygen in industrial or environmental applications.

Strategic timing for Finland’s energy transition

The timing of the study coincides with the update of the Electricity Market Law which will make it easier to connect renewable generation directly to industrial consumers, enabling the way for flexible, low-carbon industrial parks.

“The study helps us see the bigger picture of how Finland’s regions can contribute to the hydrogen economy,” says Pia Salokoski, Head of Energy at CLIC Innovation. “By identifying where the strongest conditions exist, and what gaps remain, we can direct research, innovation, and investment efforts more effectively.”

The study will be published at the GreenE2 Seminar on 28 November 2025

According to CLIC Innovation, the study provides a strategic overview that will guide both regional planning and national energy policy discussions. The findings support Finland’s ambition to turn its renewable energy resources and industrial expertise into a competitive advantage in Europe’s green transition.

CLIC Innovation will publish the findings of the industrial park study at the GreenE2 ecosystem seminar on 28 November 2025 in Helsinki. The event offers an opportunity to hear and discuss Finland’s emerging hydrogen economy as well as the key results of the study.

Register here.





What is CLIC Innovation?

CLIC Innovation is a non-profit, RDI cluster organization based in Helsinki developing sustainable solutions in bioeconomy, circular economy and energy themes. Our owners include Finnish research institutions and over 30 leading international companies in the bioeconomy, circular economy, and energy sectors.

We design and lead sustainable RDI projects, apply for funding, facilitate open innovation ecosystems, and offer expert services in our thematic areas. Our operations are open to all organizations interested in developing their RDI activities to build a more sustainable future.

📍 Learn more about us: https://www.clicinnovation.fi

📍 Green Electrification – GreenE2: https://clicinnovation.fi/ecosystems/greene2/