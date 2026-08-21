Activities, Clubs and Camps for Primary School Children in Espoo

Daniel, 11, has been attending the cooking club at Suvela Chapel for several years.

“It’s really fun, and we get to eat lots of good food,” he says.

Joining the club was easy, because some of his school friends already attended. Making new friends also happens quick.

“It’s easy to make lots of friends here,” Daniel says.

Meaningful activities for children and valuable work experience for young people

The clubs focus on practical activities. The cooking club at Suvela Chapel is led by teenage volunteers.

“This is a solution where everyone benefits. Children get a hobby, and young people gain valuable work experience,” says Samuel Laaksonen, youth worker at Espoo Cathedral Parish.

The Espoo Parishes organise after-school clubs, activity clubs and hobby groups for primary school children. Activities range from coding and cooking to floorball and choirs, to name a few.

Children from fourth to seventh grade can also take part in the memorable Spend a night at the Church event. These overnight events include adventure activities before the participants settle into their sleeping bags and spend the night in the church hall.

The next Spend a Night at the Church events will be held:

6 to 7 November at Tapiola Church

13 to 14 November at Kauklahti Chapel

28 to 29 November at Espoonlahti Church



Activities for children in primary school begin in early September and pause during school holiday weeks. During the holidays, the parishes organise excursions, including trips to adventure parks, as well as daytime camps.

Free and low-cost activities, open to all children in Espoo

Hobby clubs, after-school activities, camps, choirs and excursions are open to all primary school children who live in Espoo. Children are welcome whether or not they belong to the church.

Most clubs, after-school activities, choirs and courses are free of charge. Some activities have a small seasonal fee or materials fee. Overnight camps cost between €25 and €45. The camp fee includes transport, accommodation, the activities, meals and insurance. Families facing financial difficulties can apply for a fee waiver.

In addition to shared activities, our activities for school-aged children include short devotional times. During these moments, children spend time together in quiet reflection, hear about God’s love, sing and pray.

After-school activities, camps, events and excursions are led by the parish youth workers. Choirs are led by church musicians or early childhood music teachers. Weekly hobby clubs and courses are run by trained volunteers, who are either young people or young adults.

Registration Information

Registration takes place online through the youth websites of each parish:

Leppävaara Parish

nuortensiipi.fi

Registration opens 10 August.





nuortensiipi.fi Registration opens 10 August. Olari Parish

espoonseurakunnat.fi/olarin-nuoret

Registration opens 17 August.





espoonseurakunnat.fi/olarin-nuoret Registration opens 17 August. Tapiola Parish

paheksuvakirahvi.fi

Registration opens 17 August.





paheksuvakirahvi.fi Registration opens 17 August. Espoonlahti Parish

sodesode.fi

Registration opens 31 August.





sodesode.fi Registration opens 31 August. Espoo Cathedral Parish

lujakallio.fi

Registration opens 1 September.



The clubs and children’s activities mentioned here operate in Finnish language.

If you are looking for activities for children in English or in other languages, check out our website: www.espoonseurakunnat.fi/english.