Activities, Clubs and Camps for Primary School Children in Espoo
21.8.2026 08:00:00 EEST | Espoon seurakuntayhtymä | Tiedote
Are you looking for a new hobby for your child? Did you know that the Espoo Parishes offer free or affordable activities for children aged 7 to 12? The activities are open to everyone, and church membership is not required. Registration for the children’s activities takes place online in late August and early September.
Daniel, 11, has been attending the cooking club at Suvela Chapel for several years.
“It’s really fun, and we get to eat lots of good food,” he says.
Joining the club was easy, because some of his school friends already attended. Making new friends also happens quick.
“It’s easy to make lots of friends here,” Daniel says.
Meaningful activities for children and valuable work experience for young people
The clubs focus on practical activities. The cooking club at Suvela Chapel is led by teenage volunteers.
“This is a solution where everyone benefits. Children get a hobby, and young people gain valuable work experience,” says Samuel Laaksonen, youth worker at Espoo Cathedral Parish.
The Espoo Parishes organise after-school clubs, activity clubs and hobby groups for primary school children. Activities range from coding and cooking to floorball and choirs, to name a few.
Children from fourth to seventh grade can also take part in the memorable Spend a night at the Church event. These overnight events include adventure activities before the participants settle into their sleeping bags and spend the night in the church hall.
The next Spend a Night at the Church events will be held:
- 6 to 7 November at Tapiola Church
- 13 to 14 November at Kauklahti Chapel
- 28 to 29 November at Espoonlahti Church
Activities for children in primary school begin in early September and pause during school holiday weeks. During the holidays, the parishes organise excursions, including trips to adventure parks, as well as daytime camps.
Free and low-cost activities, open to all children in Espoo
Hobby clubs, after-school activities, camps, choirs and excursions are open to all primary school children who live in Espoo. Children are welcome whether or not they belong to the church.
Most clubs, after-school activities, choirs and courses are free of charge. Some activities have a small seasonal fee or materials fee. Overnight camps cost between €25 and €45. The camp fee includes transport, accommodation, the activities, meals and insurance. Families facing financial difficulties can apply for a fee waiver.
In addition to shared activities, our activities for school-aged children include short devotional times. During these moments, children spend time together in quiet reflection, hear about God’s love, sing and pray.
After-school activities, camps, events and excursions are led by the parish youth workers. Choirs are led by church musicians or early childhood music teachers. Weekly hobby clubs and courses are run by trained volunteers, who are either young people or young adults.
Registration Information
Registration takes place online through the youth websites of each parish:
- Leppävaara Parish
nuortensiipi.fi
Registration opens 10 August.
- Olari Parish
espoonseurakunnat.fi/olarin-nuoret
Registration opens 17 August.
- Tapiola Parish
paheksuvakirahvi.fi
Registration opens 17 August.
- Espoonlahti Parish
sodesode.fi
Registration opens 31 August.
- Espoo Cathedral Parish
lujakallio.fi
Registration opens 1 September.
The clubs and children’s activities mentioned here operate in Finnish language.
If you are looking for activities for children in English or in other languages, check out our website: www.espoonseurakunnat.fi/english.
Avainsanat
Yhteyshenkilöt
Milla Mansukoski-Vierros
milla.mansukoski-vierros@evl.fi
040 513 0834
Christian educational expert
Espoo Parish Union
Kuvat
Church in Espoo - Evangelical Lutheran Church of Finland
Espoon tuomiokirkkoseurakunta, Espoonlahden seurakunta, Leppävaaran seurakunta, Olarin seurakunta, Tapiolan seurakunta and Esbo svenska församling form together Espoon Parish Union. There is altogether 154 644 members and approximately 500 employees in the parishes.
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