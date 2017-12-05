Advanced data security for building automation systems monitoring – DNA and Tosibox to begin cooperation

DNA and award-winning Oulu-based company Tosibox have begun cooperation to provide DNA real estate customers an advanced data security solution for the monitoring of building automation systems. The TOSIBOX® technology is easily scalable for use in properties of all sizes and allows the secure configuration of building automation systems with a remote connection.

A smart property makes for smarter homes, and new housing companies, in particular, utilise highly modern building automation systems. Data is constantly collected on, for example, heating, water and electricity consumption, ventilation and access control and transmitted outside the property to aid the manager, maintenance company or other service provider in monitoring and configuring the property’s functions.

However, the increasingly diversified operating environment in building automation systems poses new challenges for the data security of properties: building automation is often performed without any data security or the potential solutions are too burdensome to be used.

DNA offers its real estate customers the cost-efficient and user-friendly TOSIBOX® solution to ensure the data security of building automation systems. The TOSIBOX® Lock secures the connection used in building automation, while the TOSIBOX® Key enables the remote management of systems.

“We are very pleased to introduce the reliable and user-friendly solution by Tosibox as part of our service portfolio. We want to make everyday operations easier for property managers and owners of large properties and take part in building a high quality living environment. We believe that our customers value our operating method of assembling first-rate and compatibility tested services provided by our partner network on top of our housing company broadband subscription, which serves as a digital platform. The solution offered by Tosibox is an unrivalled answer to the data security concerns of housing companies”, says Tiitus Ranta, Sales Director at DNA.

“At Tosibox, we have many years invested in developing the data security of housing company subscriptions and the level of data security awareness in the real estate sector. Our cooperation with DNA, the largest housing company broadband subscription provider in Finland, is strong proof of the increasing significance of data security. According to the Finnish Communications Regulatory Authority, deficiencies in data security are an everyday problem, but in the future, customers of DNA housing company subscriptions can sleep easy as TOSIBOX® ensures secure connections. With the cooperation agreement, Finnish operator and data security expertise are combined in a superb way”, says Tomi Liias, Sales Director at Tosibox.



How the TOSIBOX® solution works

The TOSIBOX® Plug & Go™ technology is the world’s first patented hardware-based remote access solution. TOSIBOX® establishes a fully secure remote connection between devices. Only authorised devices may access the network, and remote access to the data requires a physical key in addition to a password. The advanced level of data security is ensured by strong VPN encryption and the ISAE 3000 data security audited TOSIBOX® technology.

DNA supplies housing companies with a building automation subscription and the TOSIBOX® solution. The connection’s endpoint modem is linked with the TOSIBOX® Lock that provides a firewall to protect the building automation system from online threats.

The TOSIBOX® solution is easy to install and can be set up in minutes without the need for special IT skills. Management of devices and access rights is very simple.

TOSIBOX® supports all Ethernet TCP/IP devices. The system is infinitely scalable and suitable for subscriptions with all types of network technologies.

TOSIBOX® remote management functions anywhere in the world with all types of devices regardless of the type of network connection.



