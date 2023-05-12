Antilooppi continues investments in renewable energy – two new solar power stations now in operation
Antilooppi has commissioned two new solar power stations, increasing the number of its own solar power stations to six. The solar power stations were commissioned at Tallberginkatu 2 in Ruoholahti and Valimotie 21 in Pitäjänmäki. The solar power station at Tallbergintalo began operating on 10 May 2023 and the station at Valimo 21 on 22 May 2023. The stations are a continuation of Antilooppi’s investments in solar power production with the aim of achieving carbon neutrality in its properties. The company’s first four solar power stations were completed in 2022.
“In addition to improving energy efficiency, our own production of renewable energy is one of the key measures in line with our carbon neutrality roadmap. The solar power stations increases our energy self-sufficiency and produce clean and emission-free electricity for the needs of our properties, and it’s great that Tallbergintalo and Valimo 21 have also got their own power stations. This is yet another concrete step towards the carbon neutrality goal set in our sustainability strategy. This also supports our customers’ sustainability goals and growing expectations for climate change mitigation and sustainable premises,” says Hannamari Koivula, Head of Sustainability at Antilooppi.
Produced by electricity provider Helen, the roof-based solar power stations strengthen the energy self-sufficiency of Antilooppi’s properties and reduce the amount of purchased electricity needed. The station at Tallbergintalo has a total of 70 roof panels and its total power output is 29 kWp. The estimated energy production in the first year is approximately 25 MWh. The station at Valimo 21 has 85 panels and a total power output of 35 kWp. The energy production of the station during the first year is estimated to be 32 MWh. The annual production estimate for all of Antilooppi’s solar power stations built so far is approximately 284 MWh.
Towards carbon neutrality with ambitious goals
Antilooppi plans to launch at least six new solar power stations in 2023. Of these, the station located at Hermannin Rantatie 10 in Verkkosaari is expected to be completed soon. Investigations of the implementation of stations are progressing rapidly at Siltasaari 10 in Hakaniemi, Itämerentalo in Ruoholahti and Merikortteli in Punavuori.
The investments in solar power reflect Antilooppi’s commitment to accelerating the green transition and mitigating climate change. The company is known for its long-term sustainability work and its desire to be at the forefront of promoting sustainable development in the real estate sector. The goal is to achieve a completely carbon-neutral real estate portfolio by 2030.
The company is making determined progress in its sustainability work. All of Antilooppi’s properties use 100% renewable electricity, and the heating of ten properties already comes from renewable energy sources. Antilooppi’s POOL flexible spaces, which are also located at Tallbergintalo, were recently launched as a completely carbon-neutral concept. In addition, the company plans to certify its entire real estate portfolio with the prestigious BREEAM or LEED environmental certification in 2023. Valimo 21 has already been granted the BREEAM In-Use certificate with a ‘Very Good’ rating, and the company now aims to raise it to the ‘Excellent’ level. Tallbergintalo achieved BREEAM certification in May.
Avainsanat
Yhteyshenkilöt
Hannamari Koivula, Head of Sustainability and Property Management
tel. +358 40 581 9921
Kuvat
Linkit
Tietoja julkaisijasta
Itämerenkatu 3
00180 Helsinki
https://antilooppi.fi/?lang=en
Antilooppi is a sustainable real estate owner that focuses on office properties in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area. We own, develop and manage work environments sustainably and over the long term to enable the success of our customers and wellbeing in the workplace. We create innovative and flexible space solutions for changing working life, based on customers’ needs and operations. We understand that success is created by happy and healthy employees, and are aware of how spaces, the surrounding environment and its services can have an impact on people well-being. We focus on maintaining and developing already existing properties sustainably, extending the life cycle of buildings. Properties always have a close connection to their immediate surroundings – it is especially important for us to develop not just the property, but also its services and the surrounding areas.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista ensimmäisten joukossa? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme, saat ne sähköpostiisi välittömästi julkaisuhetkellä. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Antilooppi
Antilooppi’s rental business continues growth in 202212.5.2023 09:03:16 EEST | Tiedote
The keys to a successful year were a strong strategy and our ability to respond to our clients’ growing expectations with our in-house team.
Antilooppi strengthens its position through two significant financing agreements8.5.2023 10:56:38 EEST | Press release
This financing package, worth over half a billion euros, strengthens Antilooppi’s financial standing and role as a significant, responsible real-estate owner.
Antilooppi publishes its 2022 Sustainability Report: Significant steps towards carbon neutrality24.4.2023 09:00:00 EEST | Tiedote
The report contains the highlights of a successful year, in particular actions taken towards carbon neutrality and new kinds of pioneering workspace solutions.
Antilooppi sells Takkatie 1 in Helsinki to Corum1.3.2023 11:01:49 EET | Tiedote
Antilooppi sells Takkatie 1 office property to Corum. The property is situated in Pitäjänmäki submarket, close to commuter train station. In addition, the new Jokeri light railway starts serving the property in 2023. The property has BREEAM Very Good environmental certificate. Building’s lettable area is 5,000 m2 and it has 122 parking places. Entire property has been leased to Fellowmind Oy. “As in the previous Tietotie 9 disposal in October 2022, this disposal is in line with our strategy. Antilooppi focuses its investments to Eastern and Western downtown and selected submarkets of the Helsinki Metropolitan area”, comments Tuomas Sahi, Antilooppi’s CEO. “We are pleased to transfer the ownership to Corum. It will acquire a modern property with a stable tenant, Fellowmind”, says CIO, Antti Savilampi.
Antilooppi launches high-quality, ready-to-move offices onto the market, allowing companies and employees to focus on that which is relevant – excellent work and working life24.11.2022 09:15:00 EET | Tiedote
Always Ready offices by Antilooppi create a new category on the premises market. The high-quality, ready-to-move offices are sustainable and easy to use for the companies.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki tiedotepalvelussa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme