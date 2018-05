Re-mediating Russia: Art, Journalism, and Digital Communication 15.5.2018 10:54 | Kutsu

How are public discourses developing at times of international political conflict? How do the media and the arts define their role in a semi-authoritarian context? How can we trust the media when tools for manipulating information are become ever more advanced? Welcome to University of Helsinki's Think Corner to discuss the condition(s) or art and media in today's Russia with specialists from Finland and Russia.