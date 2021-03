Avidly uudisti kasvustrategian myötä myös brändinsä

Avidly refreshes its brand to match its new growth strategy 2.3.2021 12:00:00 EET | Press release

Avidly’s growth strategy, which was updated last autumn, is now reflected in its refreshed brand. The brand has been worked on as part of Avidly’s strategy process, and the transformation into Europe’s leading martech agency is well underway. Even in the midst of uncertain times, growth has been stable, and earnings have continued in the black.