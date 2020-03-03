BlackRock laajentaa iShares ESG ETF -valikoimaansa tuodakseen vastuullisuuden normiksi sijoittamisessa

Vastuullisen sijoittamisen kysyntä kasvaa edelleen epävarmasta markkinatilanteesta huolimatta

Markkinoiden myllerryksen testatessa sijoitussalkkujen kestävyyttä BlackRock laajentaa vastuullisen sijoittamisen ETF-rahastovalikoimaansa kolmella uudella rahastolla. Ne on tarkoitettu sijoittajille, jotka haluavat hallita ympäristöön, sosiaaliseen vastuuseen ja hallintotapaan (ESG) liittyvien tekijöiden riskejä pitkällä aikavälillä. Rahastojen perustaminen on viimeisin osoitus BlackRockin aikeesta tehdä vastuullisuudesta normi sijoittamisessa ja tarjota asiakkaille lisää mahdollisuuksia sijoittaa vastuullisesti.

Sijoittajat käyttävät iShares-ETF:iä päästäkseen eri markkinoille ja tehdäkseen sijoituksia nopeasti ja kustannustehokkaasti epävarmassa markkinatilanteessa. Samalla vastuullisen sijoittamisen suosio jatkaa kasvuaan. Yksistään helmikuussa vastuullisen sijoittamisen ETF:iin virtasi varoja globaalisti 5,7 miljardia dollaria, josta 1,2 miljardia viime viikolla eli viikolla 9 (Lähde: BlackRock).

Tuotevalikoiman laajentaminen antaa enemmän vaihtoehtoja

Tammikuussa BlackRock sitoutui kaksinkertaistamaan vastuullisen sijoittamisen iShares ESG ETF- ja indeksirahastojen valikoimansa vuoden 2021 loppuun mennessä. Uusista ETF-rahastoista kaksi on olemassa olevien iShares UCITS ETF -lippulaivarahastojen ESG-versioita. Ne laajentavat salkunrakennustyökaluja, joiden avulla sijoittajat voivat parantaa ESG-arvojaan järkevästi ja samalla optimoida kykynsä seurata markkina-arvoilla painotettuja indeksejä. Kolmas uusista ETF-rahastoista yhdistää ESG-tekijät ja mahdollisuuden sijoittaa megatrendien tai muiden maailmantaloutta mullistavien tekijöiden pohjalta.

Kolme uutta ETF-rahastoa ovat:

iShares MSCI EMU SRI UCITS ETF (SMUA): Rahasto mahdollistaa sijoittamisen kohdennetusti sellaisten Euroopan talous- ja rahaliiton (EMU) -alueen yritysten osakkeisiin, joilla on korkeimmat ESG-pisteet. Rahasto seuraa MSCI EMU SRI Select Reduced Fossil Fuel -indeksiä, ja sen kulusuhde (TER) on 0,20 %. Rahasto on ESG-versio iShares Core MSCI EMU UCITS ETF (CEU) -rahastosta.

iShares $ Corp Bond ESG UCITS ETF (SUOU): Rahasto on ESG-versio iShares $ Corp Bond UCITS ETF (LQDE) -lippulaivarahastosta, johon on sijoitettu varoja yli 6,8 miljardia dollaria. Rahaston kautta voi sijoittaa investointiluokan (IG) USD-määräisiin yrityslainoihin, joiden MSCI ESG -luokitus on korkea. Rahasto seuraa Bloomberg Barclays MSCI US Corporate Sustainable SRI -indeksiä. Rahaston kulusuhde (TER) on 0,15 %.

iShares Smart City Infrastructure UCITS ETF (CITY): Temaattinen rahasto pyrkii hyötymään kaupungistumisesta ja mahdollisuuksista, joita syntyy uuden sukupolven älykkäissä megakaupungeissa ja niiden vastuullisessa tavassa elää. STOXX Global Smart City Infrastructure -indeksi huomioi ESG-seulontakriteerit tietyillä toimialoilla sekä riskit ja ristiriitaisuudet. Rahaston kulusuhde (TER) on 0,40 %.

Stephen Cohen, BlackRockin EMEA-alueella iSharesista vastaava johtaja sanoo: “Juuri kun sijoittajat ovat ottaneet käyttöön indeksisijoittamisen perinteisissä sijoitussalkuissaan tehdäkseen niistä tehokkaita, läpinäkyviä ja skaalautuvia, ETF:t mahdollistavat heille aktiivisen vastuullisen sijoittamisen tavoitteiden tavoittelun ja omien sijoitustulostensa hallinnan. ESG-versioiden tarjoaminen lippulaivatuotteistamme ja innovatiivisten temaattisten tuotteiden tarjoaminen kiihdyttää ETF-tuotteiden käyttöä, koska sijoittajat etsivät tehokkaimpia työkaluja sijoittamisessaan.”

Carolyn Weinberg, BlackRockin iShares-tuotteiden globaali johtaja sanoo: “Vastuullisuusindeksien metodologian läpinäkyvyys antaa salkunrakentajille mahdollisuuden ilmaista omia ESG-tavoitteitaan, kun vastuullisten sijoitussalkkujen kysyntä kasvaa. Sijoittajat käyttävät eri keinoja soveltaessaan ESG-kriteerejä ETF:iä käyttävissä salkuissaan. Kun laajennamme globaalia tuotevalikoimaamme, autamme asiakkaitamme tekemään harkittuja sijoituspäätöksiä saavuttaakseen tavoitteensa.”

Alkuperäinen lehdistötiedote kokonaisuudessaan alla. Mikäli käännöksessä on eroja alkuperäiseen tiedotteeseen, alkuperäinen tiedote pätee.

BlackRock expands iShares ESG ETF range in quest to make sustainable its standard for investing

Demand for sustainable investing grows unabated amid market uncertainty

5 March: As market turbulence tests the resilience of portfolios, BlackRock is broadening its range of sustainable exchange traded funds (ETFs) with three new products for investors looking to manage long term risks relating to environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors. The launches represent the latest development in BlackRock’s commitment to making sustainability its standard for investing, and provide clients with a growing set of options to invest sustainably.

Investors are turning to iShares ETFs to access markets and make portfolio allocations quickly and cost-effectively amid market uncertainty, and the trend towards sustainability continues unabated. Global sustainable ETF industry attracted $5.7bn in February alone, $1.2bn of which came last week[1].

Greater choice with an expanded range

In January, BlackRock committed to doubling its offering of iShares ESG ETFs and index funds by the end of 2021. Two of the new ETFs are ESG equivalents of existing flagship IShares UCITS ETFs. They broaden the suite of portfolio building blocks that enables investors to improve ESG scores meaningfully while still optimizing their ability to closely track market-cap weighted indexes. A third product combines exposure to megatrends or transformative forces shaping the global economy with ESG criteria.

The three new products are:

iShares MSCI EMU SRI UCITS ETF (SMUA): provides targeted exposure to companies within the European Monetary Union stock market with the highest ESG scores. It tracks the MSCI EMU SRI Select Reduced Fossil Fuel index and carries a TER of 0.20%. The fund is the ESG alternative to the iShares Core MSCI EMU UCITS ETF (CEU)

iShares $ Corp Bond ESG UCITS ETF (SUOU): an ESG alternative to the flagship iShares $ Corp Bond UCITS ETF (LQDE), which currently holds over USD 6.8bn in assets, this fund offers exposure to investment grade USD-denominated corporate bonds with high MSCI ESG ratings. It tracks the Bloomberg Barclays MSCI US Corporate Sustainable SRI index and carries a TER of 0.15%

iShares Smart City Infrastructure UCITS ETF (CITY): A thematic fund aiming to capitalize on the opportunities presented by the new generation of smart megacities offering sustainable ways of living, in the wake of the global migration from the countryside to cities. The STOXX Global Smart City Infrastructure index also incorporates ESG screening criteria for certain sectors, risks and controversies. The fund carries a TER of 0.40%.

Stephen Cohen, Head of iShares EMEA at BlackRock said: “Just as investors have embraced index investing for efficient, transparent and scalable market exposures in traditional portfolios, ETFs are enabling investors to actively pursue sustainability objectives and take control of their investment outcomes. Providing ESG equivalents to our flagship products while providing innovative thematic products will further steepen the ETF adoption curve, as investors seek out the most efficient market exposure tools with which to navigate markets.”

Carolyn Weinberg, Global Head of iShares Product at BlackRock said: “The transparency of sustainable indexing methodologies empowers portfolio builders to articulate their ESG goals, as the demand for sustainable portfolios grows. Investors are taking different routes to embed ESG criteria within their portfolios using ETFs. As we extend our global range we are placing a strong emphasis on helping clients make deliberate investment choices to achieve their objectives.”

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, our clients turn to us for the solutions they need when planning for their most important goals. As of December 31, 2019, the firm managed approximately $7.43 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate

About iShares

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 900+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and $2.24 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2019, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock, trusted to manage more money than any other investment firm2.

1 The specific exclusion criteria, such as revenue thresholds, vary by screen.

2 Based on $7.43 trillion in AUM as of 12/31/19.

Important Information

Risk Warnings

Investment in the products mentioned in this document may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of current or future results and should not be the sole factor of consideration when selecting a product or strategy.

Capital at risk.

The value of investments and the income from them can fall as well as rise and are not guaranteed. You may not get back the amount originally invested. The value of investments involving exposure to foreign currencies can be affected by exchange rate movements. We remind you that the levels and bases of, and reliefs from, taxation can change. BlackRock has not considered the suitability of this investment against your individual needs and risk tolerance. The data displayed provides summary information. Investment should be made on the basis of the relevant Prospectus which is available from the manager. In respect of the products mentioned this document is intended for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described within. This document may not be distributed without authorisation from BlackRock. Product Risks iShares Smart City Infrastructure UCITS ETF USD (Acc) Concentration Risk, Counterparty Risk, Emerging Markets Risk, Equity Risk, Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Risk, Liquidity Risk, Smaller Companies Risk Description of Product Risks Concentration Risk Investment risk is concentrated in specific sectors, countries, currencies or companies. This means the Fund is more sensitive to any localised economic, market, political or regulatory events.

Counterparty Risk

The insolvency of any institutions providing services such as safekeeping of assets or acting as counterparty to derivatives or other instruments, may expose the Share Class to financial loss. Emerging Markets Risk Emerging markets are generally more sensitive to economic and political conditions than developed markets. Other factors include greater 'Liquidity Risk', restrictions on investment or transfer of assets and failed/delayed delivery of securities or payments to the Fund.

Equity Risk

The value of equities and equity-related securities can be affected by daily stock market movements. Other influential factors include political, economic news, company earnings and significant corporate events. Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Risk The benchmark index only excludes companies engaging in certain activities inconsistent with ESG criteria if such activities exceed the thresholds determined by the index provider. Investors should therefore make a personal ethical assessment of the benchmark index’s ESG screening prior to investing in the Fund. Such ESG screening may adversely affect the value of the Fund’s investments compared to a fund without such screening.

Liquidity Risk

Lower liquidity means there are insufficient buyers or sellers to allow the Fund to sell or buy investments readily.

Smaller Companies Risk

Shares in smaller companies typically trade in less volume and experience greater price variations than larger companies. Regulatory Information This material is for distribution to Professional Clients (as defined by the Financial Conduct Authority or MiFID Rules) only and should not be relied upon by any other persons. Issued by BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority ('FCA'), having its registered office at 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, England, Tel +44 (0)20 7743 3000. For your protection, calls are usually recorded. BlackRock is a trading name of BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited. Please refer to the Financial Conduct Authority website for a list of authorised activities conducted by BlackRock. In the event where the United Kingdom leaves the European Union without entering into an arrangement with the European Union which permits firms in the United Kingdom to offer and provide financial services into the European Union (“No Deal Brexit Event”), the issuer of this material is: -BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited for all outside of the European Economic Area ; and -BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. for in the European Economic Area, however, prior to a No Deal Brexit Event and where a No Deal Brexit Event does not occur, BlackRock Advisor (UK) Limited will be the issuer.BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.: Amstelplein 1, 1096 HA, Amsterdam, Tel: +31 020 549 – 5200, Trade Register No. 17068311. For more information, please see the website: www.blackrock.com. For your protection, telephone calls are usually recorded. BlackRock is a trading name of BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.. iShares plc, iShares II plc, iShares III plc, iShares IV plc, iShares V plc, iShares VI plc and iShares VII plc (together 'the Companies') are open-ended investment companies with variable capital having segregated liability between their funds organised under the laws of Ireland and authorised by the Central Bank of Ireland. Further information about the Fund and the Share Class, such as details of the key underlying investments of the Share Class and share prices, is available on the iShares website at www.ishares.com or by calling +44 (0)845 357 7000 or from your broker or financial adviser. The indicative intra-day net asset value of the Share Class is available at http://deutsche-boerse.com and/or http://www.reuters.com. A UCITS ETF’s units / shares that have been acquired on the secondary market cannot usually be sold directly back to the UCITS ETF itself. Investors who are not Authorised Participants must buy and sell shares on a secondary market with the assistance of an intermediary (e.g. a stockbroker) and may incur fees and additional taxes in doing so. In addition, as the market price at which the Shares are traded on the secondary market may differ from the Net Asset Value per Share, investors may pay more than the then current Net Asset Value per Share when buying shares and may receive less than the current Net Asset Value per Share when selling them.

For investors in Finland

The funds mentioned are registered for public distribution in Finland and are authorised by the Finanssivalvonta (Fiva), the Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA), in Finland. Any decision to invest must be based solely on the information contained in the Company’s Prospectus, Key Investor Information Document and the latest half-yearly report and unaudited accounts and/or annual report and audited accounts. Investors should read the fund specific risks in the Key Investor Information Document and the Company’s Prospectus. This document is strictly confidential and may not be distributed without authorisation from BlackRock.

Restricted Investors

This document is not, and under no circumstances is to be construed as an advertisement or any other step in furtherance of a public offering of shares in the United States or Canada. This document is not aimed at persons who are resident in the United States, Canada or any province or territory thereof, where the companies/securities are not authorised or registered for distribution and where no prospectus has been filed with any securities commission or regulatory authority. The companies/securities may not be acquired or owned by, or acquired with the assets of, an ERISA Plan.

Index Disclaimers

STOXX Global Smart City Infrastructure Index is the intellectual property (including registered trademarks) of STOXX Limited, Zurich, Switzerland (“STOXX”), Deutsche Börse Group or their licensors, which is used under license. The iShares ETF is neither sponsored nor promoted, distributed or in any other manner supported by STOXX, Deutsche Börse Group or their licensors, research partners or data providers and STOXX, Deutsche Börse Group and their licensors, research partners or data providers do not give any warranty, and exclude any liability (whether in negligence or otherwise) with respect thereto generally or specifically in relation to any errors, omissions or interruptions in the relevant index or its data. © 2020 BlackRock, Inc. All Rights reserved. BLACKROCK, BLACKROCK SOLUTIONS, iSHARES, BUILD ON BLACKROCK and SO WHAT DO I DO WITH MY MONEY are registered and unregistered trademarks of BlackRock, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and elsewhere. All other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

[1] Week of February 24, 2020. Source: BlackRock



