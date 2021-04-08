BlackRock launches industry firsts in sustainability with expansion of iShares fixed income ETF range

Jaa

iShares fixed income UCITS range now includes 154 ETFs and Index Mutual Funds, accounting for US$284B of AUM[1]. First to market with iShares Global Govt Bond Climate UCITS ETF. New sustainability fixed income funds meet Article 8 and Article 9 under SFDR. Extension of flagship emerging markets fixed income range with new exposure.

Helsinki, 9 April 2021 – As the adoption of fixed income UCITS ETFs within the bond market ecosystem accelerates, BlackRock continues to expand its range of ETFs and index solutions to help clients navigate market conditions and to support their transition to more sustainable portfolios.

Increasing choice in sustainable fixed income investing

BlackRock has today launched its first iShares € Green Bond UCITS ETF (GRON) and the industry’s first iShares Global Govt Bond Climate UCITS ETF (CGGD).

The iShares € Green Bond UCITS ETF is designed to provide investors with an additional building block as they look to align their portfolios with a net zero pathway. It tracks the Bloomberg Barclays MSCI Euro Green Bond SRI including Nuclear Power Index offering exposure to over 300 EUR-denominated investment grade green bonds from 160 issuers across four sectors of the fixed income market. The primary purpose of a green bond is to raise capital and investment for projects with environmental benefits, such as renewable energy, green buildings, wastewater management, energy efficiency, and public transport.

The transparency afforded to green bond investors via impact reporting is a unique feature of the fund, and BlackRock will publish proprietary portfolio impact reports on the environmental benefit of the underlying holdings. TheFundfurther screens out securities involved in certain business activities such as controversial weapons and nuclear weapons as well as those associated with major ESG controversies.

The iShares Global Govt Bond Climate UCITS ETF offers investors cost effective exposure to government bonds whilst incorporating climate risk. The new Fund tracks the FTSE Advanced Climate Risk Adjusted World Government Bond Index and offers exposure to global government bonds, taking the FTSE World Government Bond Index ("WGBI") as a starting point. The index adjusts country weights based on a forward-looking assessment of climate risk faced by sovereigns using three pillars; physical risk, transition risk and resiliency to climate change.

This new Fund complements the existing iShares € Govt Bond Climate UCITS ETF, the first European domiciled climate government bond UCITS ETF launched in October 2020, which includes countries within the European Monetary Union. These products provide clients with robust solutions to address climate risk within their government bond allocation and the flexibility to gain diversified exposure to investment grade Eurozone or global government bonds.

Today’s launches support BlackRock’s expectation that 70% of its fund launches and repositionings in Europe will be Article 8 or 9 under the European Union’s Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR). The iShares € Green Bond UCITS ETF is categorised as Article 9 and the iShares Global Govt Bond Climate UCITS ETF is categorised as Article 8.

Elisabeth Sterner, Head of iShares & Wealth in Nordics for BlackRock said: “We are committed to helping investors build sustainable portfolios that align with their specific goals. The AUM of our iShares EMEA fixed income range has grown by around 29% in the past year, as investors are increasingly using them as transparent, efficient building blocks to access the bond market sustainably”.

Achieving greater granularity in emerging markets through ETFs

Emerging market debt may play a bigger role in investor portfolios in 2021 as the role of traditional fixed income becomes increasingly challenged. BlackRock has extended its flagship emerging markets fixed income range with the launch of the iShares J.P. Morgan $ EM Investment Grade Bond UCITS ETF (IGEM).

The iShares J.P. Morgan $ EM Investment Grade Bond UCITS ETF provides exposure to USD-denominated government bonds issued by investment grade rated emerging market countries. BlackRock now offers 11 iShares Emerging Market funds with over US$30bn in assets, offering diversified exposure to over 70 countries, including sustainable options.

Sterner added: “Emerging markets is one of the few asset classes offering attractive yield and presenting relative value versus other asset classes in our view. As investors seek to address the strategic portfolio construction challenges they face, we will continue to expand our range to provide investors with the tools they require to navigate different pockets of the fixed income market.”

Overview of new funds

Fund TER Index Listing exchange Ticker iShares € Green Bond UCITS ETF 20bps Bloomberg Barclays MSCI Euro Green Bond SRI including Nuclear Power Index Xetra GRON iShares Global Govt Bond Climate UCITS ETF 20bps FTSE Advanced Climate Risk Adjusted World Government Bond Index Euronext CGGD iShares J.P. Morgan $ EM Investment Grade Bond UCITS ETF 30bps J.P. Morgan EMBI Global Diversified Investment Grade Euronext IGEM

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate

About iShares

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 900+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and $2.67 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2020, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

