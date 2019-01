BlackRock Reports Full Year 2018 Diluted EPS of $26.58, or $26.93 as adjusted

Fourth Quarter 2018 Diluted EPS of $5.78, or $6.08 as adjusted

$124 billion of full year total net inflows, led by iShares®, active multi-asset and illiquid alternatives

Record $81 billion of quarterly iShares inflows reflects market leadership in high-growth ETF sector

4% increase in full year revenue driven by growth in base fees and technology services revenue, partially offset by lower performance fees

Restructuring charge of $60 million from initiative to modify the size and shape of the workforce excluded from as adjusted results

4% growth in full year operating income (5% as adjusted)

$3.6 billion returned to shareholders in 2018, including $1.7 billion of full year share repurchases

5% increase in quarterly cash dividend to $3.30 per share approved by Board of Directors

Laurence D. Fink, Chairman and CEO:

“BlackRock’s scale and strategic positioning allowed us to deliver organic growth, revenue growth, and operating leverage in 2018, while simultaneously investing in our highest growth opportunities and returning $3.6 billion in capital to shareholders. The benefits of the investments we have made to build the most diversified global asset management and technology services firm in the world are clearer today than at any point in our history.

“BlackRock generated total net inflows of $124 billion in 2018. This included $50 billion of fourth quarter net inflows and record quarters for iShares and illiquid alternative strategies. Technology services revenue grew 19% in 2018, driven by strong demand for Aladdin and our digital wealth technologies. Our results reflect continued growth in these key initiatives and the resilience of our platform.

“BlackRock is well positioned to deliver the holistic portfolio solutions, technology services and strategic counsel that clients increasingly are seeking, especially in the face of meaningful headwinds for the asset management industry. We will continue to invest in our platform to ensure BlackRock is even better positioned to serve clients and consistently deliver long-term value to shareholders in the years ahead.”

BlackRockin Q4 2018 -tulostiedote kokonaisuudessaan liitteenä.