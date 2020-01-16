BlackRock tuo markkinoille Global Unconstrained -osakerahaston

• Rahasto on suunnattu pitkän aikavälin sijoittajille, joilla on vahva näkemys tuottavimmista sijoituskohteista • Eettiset, sosiaaliset ja hallinnolliset tekijät (ESG) ovat osa sijoitusprosessia

BlackRock tuo markkinoille BlackRock Global Unconstrained -osakerahaston, joka on suunniteltu vahvan näkemyksen sijoittajille. He haluavat sijoittaa poikkeuksellisista globaaleista yrityksistä koottuun osakesalkkuun pitkällä aikavälillä.

Pitkän aikavälin sijoittamiseen keskittyvässä rahastossa on 20–30 osaketta, joita vaihdetaan harvoin. Salkussa olevilla yrityksillä on tyypillisesti oltava vahva asema markkinoilla, rakenteellista myötätuulta, hyvät tuotot sekä vahva johtoryhmä. Rahaston kohteena ovat kehittyneet markkina ja etenkin Eurooppa ja Yhdysvallat. Sijoitustyyli on rajoittamaton, joten se ei ota vertailuindeksejä huomioon valitessaan sijoituskohteita. BlackRock on sitoutunut vastuullisuuden huomioimiseen kaikissa sijoituksissa, joten rahasto sulkee pois ESG-tekijöiden perusteella ongelmalliset yritykset ja ESG-tekijät ovat mukana sijoitusprosessissa.

Rahastoa hoitavat Alister Hibbert ja Michael Constantis, jotka hyödyntävät BlackRockin globaalin verkoston sijoitustietoa ja näkemyksiä. Verkostossa on yli 160 fundamentaaliosakesijoittajaa.

Salkunhoitaja Alister Hibbert kommentoi: “Global Unconstrained -osakerahasto pyrkii maksimoimaan tuotot globaaleista yhtiöistä, joita on vaikea jäljitellä ja joilla on vastuullista tuotontekokykyä. Toimintatapaamme ei vaikuta lyhyen aikavälin markkinahäly, ja pitkällä aikavälillä sijoitusten tuotolle kertyy tuottoa, mikä on tehokas mutta usein vähän käytetty mahdollisuus.”

BlackRockin aktiivisista fundamentaaliosakesijoituksista EMEA-alueella vastaava Becci McKinley Rowe lisää: “Sijoittajien tavoitteet eivät ole muuttuneet, mutta sijoitusmaisema on. Alhainen talouskasvu ja teknologinen murros vievät ’voittajia’ ja ’häviäjiä’ erilleen, mikä luo merkittäviä mahdollisuuksia pitkän aikavälin alfa-sijoittamiselle.”

BlackRockin tarkoituksena on auttaa yhä useampia ihmisiä saavuttamaan taloudellista hyvinvointia. Sijoittajien varainhoitajana ja johtavana teknisten ratkaisujen tarjoajana asiakkaamme kääntyvät puoleemme tehdessään suunnitelmia tärkeimpien tavoitteidensa saavuttamiseksi. BlackRock hallinnoi asiakkaidensa puolesta maailmanlaajuisesti 7 430 miljardin dollarin varoja (31.12.2019). Lisätietoja: www.blackrock.com/corporate

BlackRock launches the Global Unconstrained Equity Fund (UK)

Targeted at long-term investors looking for high-conviction returns

Ethical, Social and Governance (ESG) imbedded in the investment process through exclusion and integration

27 January 2020, London – BlackRock has launched the BlackRock Global Unconstrained Equity Fund (the Fund), designed for investors looking to allocate capital in a high-conviction, long-only equity portfolio of exceptional global businesses.

The Fund will be a concentrated portfolio of between 20-30 stocks with a low turnover and a focus on long-term investing. Typically, businesses held within the portfolio will have had to demonstrate a strong market position, structural tailwinds, high returns and have strong management teams. The Fund will target developed markets, with a focus on Europe and the US, and have an unconstrained investment style meaning it will not take a benchmark index into account when selecting the Fund’s investments. In line with BlackRock’s commitment to integrating sustainability across all investments, the Fund will also take an issues-based approach to ESG exclusion and ESG will also be integrated into the investment process.

The Fund is managed by Alister Hibbert and Michael Constantis who will draw insights from BlackRock’s global network of investment intelligence, including a platform of more than 160 fundamental equity investors.

Alister Hibbert, co-portfolio manager of the Fund commented: “The Global Unconstrained Equity Fund seeks to maximise returns from hard to replicate, global companies with sustainable earnings power. Our long-term approach sees through short-term market noise and allows the investments time to compound returns – a powerful but often under-utilised opportunity.”

Becci McKinley Rowe, Head of BlackRock’s Fundamental Active Equities in EMEA, added: “Investor aims have not changed but the investment landscape has. Low economic growth and technological disruption are contributing to a divergence between ‘winners’ and ‘losers’ offering significant opportunity for long-term alpha investing.”

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, our clients turn to us for the solutions they need when planning for their most important goals. As of December 31, 2019, the firm managed approximately $7.43 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate

Fund’s Risks

The Fund may be exposed to the following risks:

Capital at risk: The value of investments and the income from them can fall as well as rise and are not guaranteed. Investors may not get back the amount originally invested.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of current or future results and should not be the sole factor of consideration when selecting a product or strategy.

Changes in the rates of exchange between currencies may cause the value of investments to diminish or increase. Fluctuation may be particularly marked in the case of a higher volatility fund and the value of an investment may fall suddenly and substantially. Levels and basis of taxation may change from time to time.

Concentration Risk:Investment risk is concentrated in specific sectors, countries, currencies or companies or because the Fund has only a small number of investments. This means the Fund is more sensitive to any localised economic, market, political or regulatory events. Concentrated investment exposure by the Fund could magnify the other risks to which the Fund is exposed.

Unconstrained Investment Risk: Funds may have an unconstrained investment style (i.e. the Investment Manager will not take into consideration the specific constituents of any benchmark index when selecting investments for such Funds). Accordingly, the active risk (i.e. the degree of deviation between the returns of any such Fund and the returns of any benchmark indices which are broadly representative of the universe of securities in which such Funds invest) taken on by such Funds is expected to be significant. As a result, such Funds will be particularly reliant on the ability of the Investment Manager to identify securities that perform well, and the failure of the Investment Manager to do so may result in such Funds underperforming market performance (as represented by benchmark indices) and/or suffering capital losses, which may be significant. There can be no guarantee that such Funds will outperform, or indeed match the performance of, any benchmark index.

Emerging Markets Risk:Emerging market investments are usually associated with higher investment risk than developed market investments. Therefore, the value of these investments may be unpredictable and subject to greater variation.

ESG Policy Risk: The Fund seeks to exclude companies engaging in certain activities inconsistent with ESG criteria. Investors should therefore make a personal ethical assessment of the Fund’s ESG screening prior to investment. Such ESG screening may adversely affect the value of the Fund’s investments compared to a fund without such screening.

Counterparty Risk: The insolvency of any institutions providing services such as safekeeping of assets or acting as counterparty to derivatives or other instruments, may expose the Fund to financial loss.

