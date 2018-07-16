BlackRockilta ensimmäiset ESG-kriteerit täyttävät kehittyvien markkinoiden joukkolainarahastot

BlackRock on ottanut merkittävän askeleen eteenpäin vastuullisessa sijoittamisessa ja tuonut markkinoille sarjan kehittyvien markkinoiden joukkolainoihin (Emerging Market Debt, EMD) sijoittavia rahastoja, jotka huomioivat sosiaaliset, ympäristöön ja hallintoon liittyvät tekijät (ESG).

Uusi UCITS-rahastojen sarja täydentää BlackRockin nykyistä kehittyvien markkinoiden joukkolainatarjoomaa. Uusien rahastojen tavoitteena on tarjota sijoittajille valikoima tuotteita, joiden avulla he voivat saavuttaa taloudelliset tavoitteensa haluamallaan tavalla. Aktiivisesti hoidettujen rahastojen hallinnassa käytetään vertailukohtana BlackRockin yhdessä J.P. Morganin kanssa huhtikuussa 2018 perustamia JESG EMD -indeksejä. Rahastojen avulla sijoittajat voivat sijoittaa hallitusten, paikallisviranomaisten ja yritysten liikkeeseen laskemiin joukkolainoihin kehittyvillä markkinoilla.

Uusi rahastosarja sisältää seuraavat rahastot:

Kehittyvien markkinoiden joukkolainarahasto BGF ESG Emerging Markets Bond Fund

Kehittyvien markkinoiden paikallisen valuutan joukkolainarahasto BGF ESG Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond Fund

Kehittyvien markkinoiden yrityslainarahasto BGF ESG Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund

Kehittyvien markkinoiden rahasto BGF ESG Emerging Markets Blended Bond Fund

BlackRockin vastuullisesta sijoittamisesta vastaava johtaja Brian Deese sanoo: “Uudet rahastot ovat osoitus BlackRockin sitoutumisesta innovatiivisten vastuullisen sijoittamisen ratkaisujen kehittämiseen. Yhdistämme BlackRockin parhaan sijoitusosaamisen tietoon siitä, kuinka ESG-tekijät voivat vaikuttaa riskipainotettuun tuottoon pitkällä aikavälillä. Rakennamme työkaluja, joiden avulla salkunhoitajamme voivat analysoida oleellista vastuullisuustietoa perinteisten taloudellisten tietojen rinnalla aktiivisten sijoituspäätösten pohjaksi.”

BlackRockin kehittyvien markkinoiden joukkolainasijoituksista vastaava johtaja Sergio Trigo Paz sanoo: “Mielestämme toimialan johtavien toimijoiden pitäisi kehittää skaalautuvia vastuullisen sijoittamisen sijoitusratkaisuja sijoittajille. Uskomme, että BlackRockin yhteistyössä J.P. Morganin kanssa markkinoille tuomat kehittyvien markkinoiden ESG-indeksit voivat ohjata ajan mittaan enemmän varoja ESG-näkökohdat huomioiville liikkeeseenlaskijoille. Uskomme myös, että ESG-analyysin, big datan, tekstinlouhinnan ja liikkeeseenlaskijoiden paikallisen tuntemisen avulla on mahdollista kasvattaa saatuja tuottoja.”

BlackRockin kehittyvien markkinoiden joukkolainojen vastuullisen sijoittamisen johtaja, salkunhoitaja Giulia Pellegrini lisää: “Ero ESG-johtajien ja -vitkastelijoiden välillä on suuri kehittyvillä markkinoilla. Hyvät ESG-tiedot voivat antaa ennakkoon tietoa liikkeeseenlaskijan luottokelpoisuuden huononemisesta, joskus paljon ennen perinteisiä makrotason luottomittareita. Käytämme uusissa rahastoissamme omaa ESG-pisteytystämme ja muita analyysityökaluja, joiden avulla voi rakentaa ESG-tekijöihin keskittyviä sijoitusstrategioita. Strategiat hyödyntävät mahdollisuuksia saada markkinoita parempaa tuottoa (alfaa) kehittyvillä markkinoilla.”

BlackRockin kehittyvien markkinoiden joukkolainatiimi hallinnoi yli 27 miljardin dollarin varoja maailmanlaajuisesti (30.6.2018).

Alkuperäinen lehdistötiedote kokonaisuudessaan alla. Mikäli käännöksessä on eroja alkuperäiseen tiedotteeseen, alkuperäinen tiedote pätee.

BLACKROCK PIONEERS FIRST RANGE OF ESG EMERGING MARKET DEBT FUNDS

LONDON, 6 AUG 2018 – BlackRock has taken a significant step in sustainable investment in emerging market debt with the launch of a suite of open-ended Emerging Market Debt (EMD) funds that integrate environmental, social and governance factors (ESG).

The new range of UCITS funds complements BlackRock’s existing EMD offering and aims to provide investors with a choice of products that may empower them in reaching their financial objectives and expressing their preferences. The funds are actively managed against a respective set of ESG benchmarks – the JESG EMD indices – launched by J.P. Morgan in collaboration with BlackRock in April 2018. The funds will provide investors with exposure to debt securities issued by government, public local authorities or corporates in emerging market countries.

The new suite comprises the following funds:

BGF ESG Emerging Markets Bond Fund

BGF ESG Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond Fund

BGF ESG Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund

BGF ESG Emerging Markets Blended Bond Fund

Brian Deese, Head of Sustainable Investing at BlackRock, comments: “These funds further demonstrate BlackRock’s commitment to innovative sustainable investment solutions, combining the best of BlackRock’s investing capabilities with insights about how ESG factors can affect long-term risk adjusted return. We are building tools that allow our portfolio managers to analyze relevant sustainability information alongside the traditional financial metrics to inform active investment decisions about where to invest.”

Sergio Trigo Paz, Head of BlackRock Emerging Market Debt, says: “It is our belief that industry leaders should develop scalable sustainable investing solutions for investors. We believe the recent launch of the ESG indexes in EM debt — a collaboration between J.P. Morgan and BlackRock — could prompt greater capital allocation to more ESG-friendly issuers over time, and there is a real opportunity to seek out enhanced returns using insightful ESG analysis, big data and text mining, as well as boots-on-the-ground engagement with issuers.”

Giulia Pellegrini, Head of EMD Sustainable Investing and Portfolio Manager in BlackRock’s Emerging Market Debt team, adds: “The gap between ESG leaders and laggards is large in the EM world, and a strong ESG data can provide forward-looking information that captures the underlying deterioration of an issuer’s creditworthiness, sometimes well before standard macro credit metrics. These funds harness our proprietary ESG scoring and other analytic tools to help build ESG-focused investment themes that take advantage of additional alpha-generating opportunities in the EMD space.”

BlackRock’s EMD team oversees over $27bn in assets globally1.

1 As of 30 June 2018

About BlackRock

BlackRock helps investors build better financial futures. As a fiduciary to our clients, we provide the investment and technology solutions they need when planning for their most important goals. As of June 30, 2018, the firm managed approximately $6.3 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com| Twitter: @blackrock| Blog: www.blackrockblog.com| LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock.

