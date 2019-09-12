Competition authorities approved the selling of DNA’s terrestrial pay-TV network business to Digita
Competition authorities approved on 12 September 2019 DNA’s and Digita’s trade agreement published during the summer about the selling of DNA’s terrestrial pay-TV network business to Digita.
DNA’s terrestrial network pay-TV customers, will be transferred to Digita in accordance with the agreement on 1 January 2020.
The terrestrial network pay-TV business has been a minor part of DNA’s television service package. DNA continues as Finland’s leading pay-TV operator in the cable network and provide nationwide services in both the cable and broadband networks for more than 600,000 customers. DNA has also about 250,000 DNA TV customers.
DNA has agreed to continue selling terrestrial pay-TV services through its extensive sales network. DNA will therefore continue to serve these customers in its own service channels as a partner to Digita.
The parties will not be disclosing the sale price.
Further information:
Pekka Väisänen, Senior Vice President, Consumer Business, DNA Plc, tel. +358 (0)44 040 0168, pekka.vaisanen@dna.fi
DNA Corporate Communications, tel. +358 (0)44 044 8000, communications@dna.fi
