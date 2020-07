DNA avasi 5G-verkon Seinäjoella

DNA’s popular charity and recycling campaign starts again 10.7.2020 09:30:00 EEST | Press release

DNA is launching its Helping Phone charity campaign on Monday, 13 July 2020 for the benefit of families with limited means. During the campaign, 13 July – 25 July 2020, DNA will donate EUR 10 to Hope ry for each mobile phone brought to DNA Store for recycling. Depending on the number of recycled phones, the donation can reach up to EUR 40,000.