DNA kokeilee täysin toimipaikkariippumatonta rekrytointia – henkilöstölle myös oikeus työskennellä neljä viikkoa ulkomailla

DNA to try fully location-independent recruitment – personnel will also be allowed to work abroad for four weeks 15.9.2022 07:00:00 EEST | Press release

DNA is taking another step towards more freedom the company is experimenting in the technology and IT departments with a recruitment and working model that is completely independent of the location in Finland. Additionally, the possibility of working from abroad will be extended to four weeks. The reforms are based on DNA’s new employer promise to be a human and one-of-a-kind workplace for all DNA employees.