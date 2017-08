DNA selvitti: Joka kolmas ekaluokkalainen pääsee itse valitsemaan ensimmäistä omaa puhelinta

Data traffic volume in DNA’s mobile network reaches record level 13.7.2017 10:00 | Tiedote

Data traffic in DNA’s mobile network grew by 60 per cent from the year before. Also data volume per subscription continued to grow in DNA’s network. According to a recent report* published by Tefficient, DNA users are the most frequent mobile data users in Finland. The bulk of mobile data traffic comprises streaming – i.e. video traffic – over the 4G network. Videos downloaded from Netflix and YouTube are typical examples of video traffic in mobile network. According to a recent study**) published by DNA, in particular young people have increased their TV content viewing: 42 per cent of people aged 15 to 24 years, who responded to the enquiry performed in May 2017, said they had increased their viewing of TV content over last year. “As networks and terminals have improved, and since the price of data traffic will remain affordable, people will increasingly spend time viewing videos on mobile devices,“ says Jarkko Laari, Director, Radio Networks, at DNA. In 2016, the average subscriptio