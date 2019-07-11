DNA to launch a 5G network in Pori
DNA has built a smart home complete with 5G technology for this year’s SuomiAreena public debate forum in Pori. The company has been experimenting with 5G in Pori for a while, but the latest endeavour involves building a real-life 5G network in the centre of the city. A wider range of 5G services will become available for consumers once reasonably priced and more technologically advanced 5G devices hit the market, which is expected to happen at the beginning of next year.
DNA’s contribution to the SuomiAreena event is a smart home featuring not only 5G technology but also a range of modern household appliances and virtual assistants. DNA’s smart home is also an opportunity to get to know the new wireless 5G broadband service that the company will be launching imminently in order to give consumers increasingly fast internet access.
“We will be expanding our 5G network throughout the rest of the year and next year as well, but this seemed like a good time to introduce it in Pori. Pori is a relatively widely spread city, which highlights the benefits of 5G. Many residents will be able to stop using the fibre-optic local area network altogether thanks to our super-fast 5G, which is not affected by neighbours’ internet use. We expect a receiver mounted on the outside wall to be an attractive option for many homeowners”, says Pekka Väisänen, DNA’s Senior Vice President, Consumer Business.
Fixed-line 5G, which is a wireless broadband solution for detached homes, is the first application that benefits significantly from 5G technology. DNA is currently testing the fixed 5G technology in Vantaa, where experiments have been running since the end of last year. DNA is planning to expand the testing and launch a commercial fixed 5G service as the availability of 5G devices gets better.
“It is important for us to be able to provide consumers with solutions that we know will work. 5G technology and devices are still in their infancy and evolving all the time. More extensive use of 5G cannot begin until more sophisticated 5G devices become available. This is not likely to happen until next year”, says Jarkko Laari, DNA’s Director, Radio Networks.
In addition to Pori, DNA is already providing 5G in the centre of Helsinki. Furthermore, DNA has been testing its fixed-line 5G broadband solution in a residential area in Vantaa since last autumn. The next step is to introduce 5G in other big cities.
DNA’s fixed-line 5G along with a range of smart home technology from doorbells to lighting and air source heat pumps will be on show in Pori’s market square throughout the SuomiAreena event.
Media tour of DNA’s smart home at 11.00 am on Monday, 15 July
DNA will hold a press conference followed by a tour of its smart home in Pori at 11.00 am on Monday, 15 July. The event is an opportunity for representatives of the media to learn about how 5G will transform Finnish homes and how the deployment of 5G technology is progressing in Finland. Also featured in DNA’s smart home is Samsung’s SmartThings home assistant system that controls everything from the doorbell to the air source heat pump.
To reserve a place, please contact DNA Corporate Communications on +358 (0)44 044 8000 or communications@dna.fi by 4.00 pm on 12 July.
Time and place: 15 July, 11.00 am in DNA’s smart home next to MTV’s main stage in Pori’s market square
Programme
11.00 am Jukka Leinonen, CEO, DNA: Digital homes of today and tomorrow
11.15 am Jarkko Laari, Director, Radio Networks, DNA: 5G evolution – latest developments in Finland
11.30 am Pekka Väisänen, Senior Vice President, Consumer Business, DNA: Introduction to DNA’s smart home
=> Tour of the smart home with a chance to experiment with technology and talk to experts
Further information for the media:
Pekka Väisänen, Senior Vice President, Consumer Business, DNA Plc, tel. +358 (0)44 040 0168, pekka.vaisanen@dna.fi
Jarkko Laari, Director, Radio Networks, DNA Plc, tel. +358 (0)44 044 4949, jarkko.laari@dna.fi
DNA Corporate Communications, tel. +358 (0)44 044 8000, communications@dna.fi
About DNA Oyj
PL 10
01044 DNA
http://www.dna.fi
DNA is a Finnish telecommunications group providing high-quality voice, data and TV services for communication, entertainment and working. DNA is Finland's largest cable operator and the leading pay TV provider in both cable and terrestrial networks. Our mission is to provide products and services that make our private and corporate customers' lives simple. As a telecommunications operator, DNA plays an important role in society by providing important communication connections and by enabling digital development. DNA was ranked as Finland's best place to work in 2019 in the Great Place to Work survey's large companies category. In 2018, our net sales were EUR 912 million and our operating profit EUR 139 million. DNA has more than 4 million subscriptions in its fixed and mobile communications networks. The Group also includes DNA Store, Finland's largest retail chain selling mobile phones. DNA shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
